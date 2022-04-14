New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year on April 15 people celebrate World Art Day, in order to promote the development, diffusion, and enjoyment of art. International Association of Art, which is a partner of UNESCO, adopted World Art Day to create awareness of creative activity worldwide. It should also be noted that World Art Day also marks the birth anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci.

World Art Day History :

During the 17th General Assembly of the International Association of Art in Guadalajara, Mexico, World Art Day was established. World Art Day's yearly observation formerly started in April 2012. The day also honours Leonardo Da Vinci's birthday and his amazing art.

The day was sponsored by Bedri Baykam of Turkey and co-signed by Rosa Maria Burillo Velasco of Mexico, Anne Pourny of France, Liu Dawei of China, Christos Symeonides of Cyprus, Anders Liden of Sweden, Kan Irie of Japan, Pavel Kral of Slovakia, Dev Chooramun of Mauritius, and Hilde Rognskog of Norway. Later, the general assembly accepted the proposal unanimously.

World Art Day Significance

In order to honour Leonardo da Vinci's birthday, World Art Day is celebrated. As per IAA, Leonardo da Vinci was considered the symbol of world peace, freedom of expression, tolerance, and brotherhood. World Art Day aims to nurture an artist's creativity and innovation. The day also sheds light on the different varieties that exist in artistic expression.

World Art Day 2022: Quotes

“Creativity is contagious. Pass it on.” — Albert Einstein

“Art is the most intense mode of individualism that the world has known.” — Oscar Wilde

“The art of art, the glory of expression and the sunshine of the light of letters, is simplicity.” —Walt Whitman

“When I say artist, I mean the one who is building things some with a brush, some with a shovel, some choose a pen.” — Jackson Pollock

“A work of art which did not begin in emotion is not art.” — Paul Cezanne

“Great art picks up where nature ends.” — Marc Chagall

“If I could say it in words there would be no reason to paint.” — Edward Hopper

