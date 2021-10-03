New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Humans cohabit the planet with animals and a lot of other species which together form the life cycle on Earth. Each one of these species has an important role to play in sustaining life on the globe. Therefore, it is necessary to take care of them and coexist peacefully. To achieve this purpose, World Animal Day is observed every year on October 4 to raise awareness about the plight of animals and work towards their protection. First held in 1925, the day aims to draw attention to the issues of animal welfare across the globe. The goal is to improve the lives of all animals- wild or domestic- through recognition and awareness.

On the occasion of World Animal Day 2021, here's a look at 5 endangered animals in India that you should see before they vanish.

1. Bengal Tiger

Tiger is India's national animal and the Royal Bengal Tiger is one of its most magnificent species. It is one of the biggest wild cats with its 10 feet long physique, weighing 550 pounds. Mostly found in Sundarbans National Park, it also can be spotted in the Ranthambore National Park, Jim Corbett National Park, Bandhavgarh National Park.

2. Gharial

The gharial is one of the three crocodilians found in India. River Ganga is one of the natural habitats of the Gharial in India, which is also found in the Chambal, Irrawaddy, and Brahmaputra rivers. The gharial is listed as the most critically endangered species in India, mostly because of their deaths due to polluted river water.

3. Asiatic Lion

The Asiatic Lion is one of the biggest species of lions in the world. The entire population of the species can now only be found in India and is now restricted to Gir National Park in Gujarat. The IUCN Red List has declared the animal endangered because of the constant decrease of its population since 2010. According to 2020 data, the total number of Asiatic Lions left in the country is now just 674.

4. Red Panda

A furry reddish-brown, arboreal mammal, native to the eastern Himalayas, Red Panda is yet another species that is declining fast owing to poaching and loss of habitat. It can be spotted in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and West Bengal’s Khangchendzonga and Namdapha National Park.

5. One Horned Rhinoceros

Hunted for its horns’ medicinal properties, One-Horned Rhinoceros has shown a significant dip over the past few years. These endangered Indian species can be mostly spotted in Kaziranga National Park, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary; besides the foothills of the Himalayas in India and Nepal.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha