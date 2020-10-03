However, a new study has found that looking at cute animals can reduce stress and calm mind, especially in patients of anxiety.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The World Animal Day is celebrated internationally every year on 4 October to spread awareness about how human's action impact animals and create awareness about the protection of animals. Apart from this, what we all love are animal memes that make us go drool over it. Netizens never get bored of that cute animal meme that just instantly brings a smile on their face.

However, a new study has found that looking at cute animals can reduce stress and calm mind, especially in patients of anxiety. Researchers from the University of Leeds in England and Tourism and Western Australia collaborated to study the physiological and psychological impact of ‘cute’ animals on the human brain that included the world’s happiest animal – quokka. It was found that gazing at these animals slashed stress levels by 50 per cent.

According to the World Animal Day website, the motto of the day is, "To raise the status of animals to improve welfare standards around the globe. Building the celebration of World Animal Day unites the animal welfare movement, mobilising it into a global force to make the world a better place for all animals."

To reduce your stress and spread awareness, we have gathered some of the best wholesome animal memes that you need to send to your BFF ASAP.

1. RELATABLE RIGHT!

2. Makeup tutorial went wrong

3. That's all that we need

4. This squirrel is the whole mood!

5. LMAO!!

6. This Racoon can steal ya gf and ya cat too!

7. Purrcaution is better than cure! Take a tip from this cat

