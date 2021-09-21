World Alzheimer's Day is observed on September 21 every year across the globe to raise awareness about the disease. Know about the symptoms, causes, treatment and more about Alzheimer's from our expert.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Alzheimer's disease is one of the leading causes of death in people. As per reports, around 44 million people worldwide are currently suffering from this disease or a related form of dementia.

Therefore, today (September 21) on World Alzheimer's Day, we exclusively spoke at length about the chronic health issue to Dr. Nadeem Ansari, who is an MBBS, MD in Psychiatry and runs his clinic Varanasi Psychiatry Centre.

What are the main symptoms of Alzheimer's?

Dr. Ansari: Alzheimer's disease is a type of dementia that causes problems with memory, thinking, and behavior. The most common early symptom of Alzheimer's is difficulty in remembering newly learned information. But as Alzheimer's advances through the brain it leads to increasingly severe symptoms, including disorientation, mood and behavior changes. Apart from these, deepening confusion about events, time and place, unfounded suspicions about family, friends and professional caregivers; more serious memory loss and behavior changes, and difficulty speaking, swallowing and walking.

How does it affect the memory of a patient?

Dr. Ansari: Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurologic disorder that causes the brain to shrink (atrophy) and brain cells to die.

Everyone has occasional memory lapses, but the memory loss associated with Alzheimer's disease persists and worsens, affecting the ability to function at work or at home.

When to see a doctor?

Dr. Ansari: A number of conditions, including treatable conditions, can result in memory loss or other dementia symptoms. If you are concerned about your memory or other thinking skills, talk to your doctor for a thorough assessment and diagnosis. If you are noticing such kind of memory loss in a family member or friend, talk about your concerns and ask about going to a doctor's appointment.

What are the differences between dementia and depression?

Dr. Ansari: The symptoms of depression and dementia can be very similar or even overlap. But despite their similarities, they are two distinct illnesses that must be treated accordingly.

What are the symptoms of dementia?

Dr. Ansari: The symptoms of dementia start off small before gradually getting worse over time:

Memory problems

Social withdrawal

Trouble concentrating

Difficulty finding the right words to communicate

Impaired judgment

SYMPTOMS OF DEPRESSION

Similarly, symptoms of depression include:

Memory problems

Social withdrawal

Trouble concentrating

Slowed movement and speech

Sadness

Fatigue

Few important points which can help to differentiate between these two conditions:

Depression develops faster than dementia (dementia takes weeks or months to develop). Despite memory lapses, those with depression will be able to remember something when asked.

Impaired judgment in those with depression is usually caused by a lack of concentration.

Is there any cure?

Dr. Ansari: Currently AD has no cure, but treatments for slowing down the progression of disease are available and research continues. Although current Alzheimer's treatments cannot stop the disease from progressing, they can temporarily slow down the worsening of dementia symptoms and improve the quality of one's life. Today, there are worldwide efforts which are underway to find better ways to treat the disease, delay its onset, and prevent it from developing.

How can a person prevent this disease?

Dr. Ansari: As the exact cause of Alzheimer's disease is still unknown, there's no certain way to prevent the condition. But a healthy lifestyle can help reduce your risk. Cardiovascular disease has been linked with an increased risk of Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia.

Steps to improve your cardiovascular health:

Stop smoking

Limit the intake of alcohol

Eating a healthy, balanced diet

Exercise for at least 150 minutes every week

Make sure your blood pressure and blood sugar levels are under control.

Anyone experiencing dementia-like symptoms should see a doctor as soon as possible. Earlier diagnosis and intervention methods are improving dramatically, and treatment options and sources of support can improve quality of life.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal