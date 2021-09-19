World Alzheimer's Day has been dedicated to spread awareness about the disease due to its seriousness. The day is observed on Spetember 21 by many countries across the globe. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia. It is a progressive brain disease which results in loss of memory and thinking skills. It destroys the brain cells which cause memory loss, memory changes, erratic behaviour and loss of body functions. This disease usually starts slowly but gets worse with time. One of the most common early symptoms of Alzheimer is difficulty in remembering the recent events. Alzheimer's patient forgets the name of the people like longtime friend, address, even name of the roads and other things.

Therefore, a special day called, 'World Alzheimer's Day' has been dedicated to spread awareness about the disease due to its seriousness. The day is observed by many countries across the globe where people organise seminars, lectures and more ways to raise awareness about Alzheimer's and Dementia. And as the World Alzheimer's Day standing right around the corner (September 21), here we are with a few risk factors which can trigger dementia or Alzheimer's. Take a look

Air pollution

According to a study conducted at the University of South California, US, women in their 70s and 80s who were exposed to higher levels of air pollution experienced greater declines in memory and more Alzheimer's-like brain atrophy than their counterparts who breathed cleaner air. Therefore, keeping your surroundings clean and having a check on the pollution levels is one of the important things.

Anxiety

Researchers have discovered that anxiety is associated with an increased rate of progression from mild cognitive impairment (MCI) to Alzheimer's disease. Anxiety has been frequently observed in patients with mild cognitive impairment, although its role in disease progression is not well documented. This was stated in a study conducted in the University of South Carolina in the US.

Sedentary lifestyle

A sedentary lifestyle without regular exercise or much movement can not just harm your physical but mental health too. Researchers from the University of Wisconsin in the US have found that regular aerobic exercise improves cognitive functioning, which might protect against Alzheimer's disease.

Mid-life loneliness

Being persistently lonely during midlife appears to make people more likely to develop dementia and Alzheimer's Disease (AD) later in life, a new study finds. The study, published in the journal 'Alzheimer's & Dementia', also indicated that people who recover from loneliness appear to be less likely to suffer from dementia.

Excessive drinking

As per an IANS report, a study reveals that if one has nearly 14 drinks per week (2 drinks per day) and already suffer from mild cognitive impairment, then they may be at a higher risk of developing dementia or alzheimer's than those who drink in a controlled manner.

With IANS inputs

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report.)

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal