New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The early symptoms of Alzheimer's in elderly people are changes in behaviour, memory and communication skills. So, if someone around you is showing these symptoms, then refer the person to the neurologist at the earliest.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Alzheimer's Day 2021 is observed on September 21 to create awareness globally regarding the disease and its effect. Alzheimer is a neurodegenerative disease, which is most common in people aged above 65. In this, a person suffers from acute memory loss as the brain shrinks in size and brain cells start to degenerate.

As the day is here, we have brought you a detailed list of early symptoms that will help you in identifying the disease:

1. Memory Loss: This is one of the most common symptoms in the patient suffering from Alzheimer. In this, the patient can completely forget some incidents such as forgets where they kept the keys on the regular basis. Or forgets the face of a close relative.

2. Difficulty in Communication: Patients suffering from Alzheimer may find it difficult to form a sentence.

3. Restlessness: Hallucinating things, doing or being repetitive, such as speaking the same thing again and again or doing a certain activity repeatedly in a day.

4. Not able to concentrate: The patient may have a problem in focusing on daily activities, such as while working they may start daydreaming or leave the place.

5. Changes in Mood: A person suffering from this disease may face frequent changes in their mood. Depression is one of the early signs of dementia. Also, a person might see a shift in personality.

6. Poor Judgement: A person suffering from the disease may experience difficulty in decision-making, such as being unable to calculate money, etc.

Also, a person suffering from this disease is not aware of the problems, so family members should pay close attention to such signs.

