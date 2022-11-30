World AIDS Day 2022: Know History, Significance, Theme For This Year

IN 1988, World AIDS Day was founded as the first global health day. It is organised to show support for HIV-positive people as well as to remember those who have died as a result of AIDS. World AIDS Day is also a rallying cry for people to come together on a worldwide scale.

World AIDS Day 2022: Theme

World Aids Day is observed on December 1.This day is commemorated to encourage dialogue on AIDS and HIV among local and state governments, international organisations, and the general public. Since 1996, UNAIDS (the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS) has advocated and managed this.

World AIDS Day 2022: History

The first-ever worldwide day for global health was established in 1988 as World AIDS Day. Up until 2004, UNAIDS was in charge of organising the World AIDS Day campaign. The Global Steering Committee for the World AIDS Campaign then started picking a theme for the day.

World AIDS Day 2022: Significance

People all over the world are reminded on this World AIDS Day that HIV still exists. We must all raise our level of awareness about HIV and how it affects people's lives. To spread this awareness and enhance the quality of life for those living with HIV, World AIDS Day is observed.