New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year on December 1, people across the globe celebrate World AIDS Day, in order to create awareness about the disease and show their support to people who are battling the Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). As of July 17, 2021, AIDS (acquired immune deficiency syndrome) has claimed the lives of around 36.3 million individuals. Various education campaigns on AIDS prevention and control are organised on December 1. There are 11 official global public health campaigns that are marked by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and World AIDS Day is one among them.

Every year the World AIDS Day focuses on a specific theme, and this year's theme is "End inequalities. End AIDS. End pandemics".

"This year’s theme joins a growing list of challenges that World AIDS Day has alerted people to globally," states the UNAIDS website.

In the first two years, the theme of World AIDS Day focussed on children and young people.

World AIDS Day 2021: Quotes

"One of the best ways to fight stigma and empower HIV-positive people is by speaking out openly and honestly about who we are and what we experience."- Alex Garner, HIV activist

"Give a child love, laughter and peace- not AIDS."- Nelson Mandela

"You can't get AIDS from a hug or a handshake or a meal with a friend."- Magic Johnson

"HIV does not make people dangerous to know, so you can shake their hands and give them a hug: Heaven knows they need it."- Princess Diana

"AIDS today is not a death sentence. It can be treated as a chronic illness, or a chronic disease."- Yusuf Hamied

"It is bad enough that people are dying of AIDS, but no one should die of ignorance." – Elizabeth Taylor

“I know one man who was impotent who gave AIDS to his wife and the only thing they did was a kiss.” – Pat Robertson

World AIDS Day 2021: Messages and status

They are already suffering from AIDS, don’t make them suffer with our behavior.

Warm wishes on World AIDS Day to you my dear friend. Let us join our hands to fight against this disease which is threatening many lives.

Health is the most important thing for a person and HIV is the biggest threat to our health. Let us create awareness on World AIDS Day.

Every year World AIDS Day would remind us of people and their families who have been victims of AIDS.

Let us stand up and make a difference. Let us create more awareness for a happy future. Best wishes on World AIDS Day!!!

AIDS is one of the biggest threats to human life and we must act on it.

Together we must work hard to put an end to this disease and have a beautiful tomorrow. Best wishes on World AIDS Day.

World AIDS Day 2021: Wishes

On the occasion of World AIDS Day, we must not forget that with our support and love, we can help many patients with AIDS feel a lot better. Happy World AIDS Day.

On the occasion of World AIDS Day, I wish to remind you that we can put an end to HIV by creating awareness about this disease.

Warm wishes on World AIDS Day to everyone. May we put an end to this life-threatening disease to leave our generations a world free from AIDS.

The occasion of World AIDS Day reminds us that we must treat people with aids with respect and equality. Wishing a very Happy World AIDS Day.

We all need to have a liberal mindset and open arms towards those who are suffering from AIDS to make this journey easier. Warm wishes on World AIDS Day.

