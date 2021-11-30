New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: AIDS (acquired immune deficiency syndrome) is one of the dreaded diseases, which is caused by HIV (human immunodeficiency virus). Currently, the disease has no cure. Those who are infected only with HIV can get cure with proper medication. So, to aware people of the disease, annually World AIDS Day is observed on December 1. the day was first conceived in August 1987 by James W. Bunn and Thomas Netter, two public information officers for the Global Programme on AIDS at the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland.

As of 2017, AIDS killed around 41.5 million people globally, and an estimated 36.7 million people are living with HIV. In 2020, the number of HIV people living increased to 37.7 million while 680000 people died from HIV-related causes and 1.5 million people acquired HIV, according to WHO.

This year, the theme of World AIDS Day 2021 is "End inequalities. End AIDS." (UN) and Ending the HIV Epidemic: Equitable Access, Everyone’s Voice (US), with a focus on reaching people. WHO is highlighting the growing inequalities in access to essential HIV services.

As the day is right around the corner, here we have brought you detailed information regarding the early symptoms of HIV, which can be cured.

World AIDS Day 2021: How it is caused?

-Unprotected intercourse with a person who is infected.

- Contracting body fluids like blood, semen, pre-seminal fluid, vaginal and rectal fluids, and breast milk of an infected woman.

- Sharing injection needles, razor blades and other things with an infected person.

World AIDS Day 2021: Early Symptoms

Early symptoms of HIV arise within two weeks to two months of the infection. However, some will show the symptoms after a year of infection.

Early signs of HIV include:

Headache

Swollen lymph nodes

Fatigue

Sore throat

Aching muscles

A red rash that doesn't itch, usually on your torso

Fever

Diarrhoea

Ulcers (sores) in your mouth, oesophagus, anus, or genitals

Headache and other neurological symptoms

Night sweats

As the condition worsens, HIV people may experience weak immune systems.

