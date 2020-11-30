World AIDS Day 2020: This day is celebrated every year on December 1 to raise awareness about the deadly HIV infection.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World AIDS is celebrated on December 1 every year to raise awareness about the AIDS pandemic which is caused by the deadly HIV infection. The day is one of the 11 "global public health" campaigns that are marked by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The other campaigns marked by the WHO are World Health Day, World Blood Donor Day, World Immunization Week, World Tuberculosis Day, World No Tobacco Day, World Malaria Day, World Hepatitis Day, World Antimicrobial Awareness Week, World Patient Safety Day and World Chagas Disease Day.

What does a red ribbon symbolise?

Like all other events, the red ribbon is used as a way to create awareness and is used as a symbol of solidarity among people. In 1991, the Visual AIDS Artists Caucus had launched a red ribbon project to raise awareness about the deadly disease. The organisation aimed to create a visual symbol to "demonstrate compassion for people living with AIDS" with the red ribbon.

Why do we celebrate World AIDS Day?

World AIDS Day is celebrated every year on December 1 to raise awareness about AIDS. According to Wikipedia, the deadly disease, which is caused by HIV infection, has killed more than 41.5 million across the world. The report further says that nearly 36.7 million people are currently suffering from the infection.

Here are some inspiring quotes to share on World AIDS Day 2020:

"Behind every chronic illness is just a person trying to find their way in the world. We want to find love and be loved and be happy just like you. We want to be successful and do something that matters. We're just dealing with unwanted limitations in our hero's journey"

"AIDS obliges people to think of intercourse as having, possibly, the direst consequences: suicide. Or murder"

"It is bad enough that people are dying of AIDS, but no one should die of ignorance"

"Act as if what you do makes a difference. It does"

"Dare to reach out your hand into the darkness, to pull another hand into the light"

"Promise me you'll always remember: You're braver than you believe and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think"

