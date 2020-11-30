World AIDS Day 2020: There are several symptoms of HIV and some of them include joint pain, fever, muscle ache, sore throat, weight loss, weakness, among others, read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World AIDS Day is celebrated every year to raise awareness about the Acquired Immuno Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) disease. This day is observed on December 1 and this disease is caused by the pandemic disease known as Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). Due to this disease, people get exposed to vulnerable infections and diseases.

This pandemic disease HIV is found in the tissues and that is transmitted through blood, semen, breast milk, etc. This disease is a sexually transmitted disease and it can also transmit through blood transmission and other things. There are several symptoms of HIV and some of them include joint pain, fever, muscle ache, sore throat, weight loss, weakness, among others.

What is the theme of World AIDS Day 2020?

According to the website of hiv.org, this year's theme for World AIDS Day is 'Ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic: Resilience and Impact.' This theme is also a reminder that people can achieve a thing, if they make a joint effort to deliver high-quality services for treatment and prevention of HIV, to the ones who are in need.

Every year, there has been a different theme like in the first two years, the theme was focused on children and young people. After the year 2008, each year's theme is chosen by the Global Steering Committee of the World AIDS Campaign (WAC).

What is the History of World AIDS Day 2020?

World AIDS Day was first celebrated in 1987 by James W. Bunn and Thomas Netter, they were public information officers for the Global Programme on AIDS at the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland and they took their idea to Dr. Jonathan Mann, Director of the Global Programme on AIDS. After listening to this, Dr. Mann was impressed with the idea and he approved it and thus after that, World AIDS Day started celebrating on December 1.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma