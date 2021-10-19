New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Exercising daily has a number of health benefits, including better sleep hygiene, fitness, relaxation, and anxiety management. However, doing it untimely can cause adverse effects on your health. Due to their hectic schedules, many people choose to exercise late at night, or before going to bed. It is popularly believed that a late-night workout can tire your body and help you sleep well. In reality, this isn't true. In fact, late-night workouts can disrupt your sleep cycle and impacting your lifestyle in a negative manner.

Here is a look at why you shouldn't be exercising late at night.

1. Can disrupt sleep

While moderate exercise can benefit your sleep, doing something more intense, like high-intensity interval training (HIIT), less than an hour before your bedtime can negatively impact your sleep efficiency and cause you to wake up more times during sleep.

2. Might lead to less muscle growth

An intense workout results in your muscles breaking and tearing. For them to recover and grow properly, a good night's sleep is necessary. However, since exercising before bed can disrupt your sleep, it can also negatively affect the process of muscle growth.

3. Harder to build consistency

A 2018 study found that people who exercise in the morning are most likely to stay consistent with their workouts versus those who exercise in the afternoon or evening. This finding may be due to the fact that when you exercise later in the day, there's more time to get distracted with things like spontaneous plans or the temptation to watch TV.

4. Increases alertness

Exercising releases the stress hormone which makes your body alert. This hormone, along with the bright lights at the gym stops the secretion of melatonin, the sleep hormone, from being produced leading to poor sleep.

5. Effects heart rate

Late-night exercises can disrupt the stable heart rate, which is one of the main reasons for poor restorative sleep.

What do experts suggest?

Experts suggest the following three hacks for better sleep at night.

1. Make sure to exercise at least three hours before bedtime

2. Take a hot shower to relax your muscles

3. Light some essential oil in your bedroom or mix some in your bath water for the relaxing effect

Posted By: Sugandha Jha