New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: It's been ages since women in a lot of sectors have been suppressed and still in some areas of the world, they are not considered equivalent to men. Neither they are allowed to complete their education to stand on their feet just like their brothers or husbands.

Therefore, for equal rights and opportunities, without gender-based discrimination, Women Equality Day is celebrated annually on August 26. It is celebrated to make the anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution giving women the right to vote.

The special is day is recognised all over the globe to spread awareness about women's equality. On this day, people organise events, discuss, debate and write on the issue about giving equal opportunities to women to grow.

Women's Equality Day: Significance

The day celebrates the journey of women's equality in the socio-economic structure. It confirms the status of women in society as well as the progress of the world due to respect and opportunities gained by women. Many organizations, libraries, workplaces, NGOs, women welfare societies and other institutions celebrate the day by organizing events and programs that recognize women’s progress toward equality. Women's Equality Day highlights the continued efforts of women to achieve full equality.

Women's Equality Day: History

Bella Abzug a congresswoman of New York introduced a resolution and designated August 26 as Women's Equality Day.

Women's Equality Day is observed in the United State on August 26 to commemorate the 1920 adoption of the Amendment nineteenth to the United States Constitution, which prohibits the states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United States on the basis of sex.

In 1920 secretary of state Bainbridge Colby signed the proclamation to grant constitutional rights to vote to women of America. On August 26, 1970 nationwide Women Strike for Equality, followed in 1971 and in 1973 a battle over the Equal Rights Amendment continued. The strike was initiated with three goals: free abortion on demand, equal opportunity for working, free childcare. Second-wave feminist goals were advocated, which were political rights and social equality. Women's Equality Day celebration started in 1971. Congress in 1973 designated it and now is proclaimed annually by the U.S.President.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal