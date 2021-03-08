A Ralph Waldo Emerson's quote - "It's not the Destination, It's the journey" - rang in my head; and here's my short yet satisfying journey on the International Women's Day.

New Delhi | Niharika Sanjeev: When I was asked to write about my achievements, strengths and inspirations, I thought I'm too young to talk about all this. However, a Ralph Waldo Emerson's quote - "It's not the Destination, It's the journey" - rang in my head; and here's my short yet satisfying journey on the International Women's Day.

For most of us, their mother, sister, teacher or professor is their inspiration. However, my story is a bit different. For me, my mother is an inspiration, but my father is no less. So on this day, I would like to thank him for backing my dreams and helping me stand on my feet.

Unlike other fathers, he kept aside his protective nature and encouraged me to do things on my own and take important decisions related to my education and life. Whenever I used to question him on this, he had a simple saying that "not all time I'm going to be there to protect or guide you, so learn to be independent. Don't fear committing mistakes, as they will help you grow into a sensible woman."

Well, back then, I never understood even a word. However, now I value this golden advice because independence is what everyone is striving for since ages. It gives you the strength to fight this stereotypical society.

One thing that I learnt from my parents was they never let obstacles stop them from achieving what they had dreamt of rather, they used them as stepping stones. In the same way, I never pulled myself back and kept working on it till I achieved my dreams. Well, I am still working on it!

This is my short story because my destination is still far away, waiting for me to conquer all the obstacles and achieve them.

(*Disclaimer: This is written by Niharika Sanjeev, Sub-Editor, Jagran New Media.)

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal