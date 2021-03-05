Women's Day 2021: Every year, March 8 is celebrated as Women's Day, and as the day is around the corner, we've come up with a list of things that you can gift to your wife, sister, mother, friend, and girlfriend.

Every year, March 8 is celebrated as Women's Day, and as the day is around the corner, we've come up with a list of things that you can gift to your wife, sister, mother, friend, and girlfriend.

The women around us play a vital role in our life. They make us grow personally and professionally, and that too most of the time unknowingly. So, wouldn't it be great if you appreciated them for their efforts and dedication? Well, we all are aware of the fact that materialistic things can not buy happiness, but it might show them that you made the efforts to bring a smile to their face. Every year, March 8 is celebrated as Women's Day, and as the day is around the corner, we've come up with a list of things that you can gift to your wife, sister, mother, friend, and girlfriend.

1. Perfumes

It is all about the fragrance, and we are not just saying this, as it brings a vibe to a person and makes them feel good. So, on this day, you can buy perfume for the special women in your life. There are many options available in the market, from Gucci to affordable Zara perfumes, you can just pick the one which makes you think of their personality.

2. Books for women by women

If you are looking for something that is inspiring and which makes them grow, then there is nothing better than a book. On this day, you can gift the special women in your life a book by women. There are various options available in the market and on online stores, and you can just look up for them and read their review online. So, go ahead, and look for the book that you want to gift to the special women in your life.

3. Dinner/Lunch Date

Time is an irreplaceable gift and we all know it. On this day, you can spend some quality time with the special women of your life by going out on a lunch or dinner date with them. You can take them to their favourite restaurants for lunch or dinner, and this will surely cheer them up.

4. Vanity Box

For the women who are obsessed with makeup and just can't stop simping over the fancy eyeshadow pallets, soft brushes, and that shimmery blush. Then, we have an idea, you can gift them a vanity box which will be filled with all the things, from brushes, to blush to eyeshadow pallet. This gift will surely give them immense happiness and it will be the right way to appreciate their efforts.

5. Jewellery

You can appreciate the efforts of the special women in your life by gifting them a beautiful necklace or ear drops. This will surely give them the message that you are grateful for the efforts they do to make you happy, and they deserve this gift.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma