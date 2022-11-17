Women With Epilepsy: Risk Factors During Pregnancy To Keep An Eye On

ACCORDING TO the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke Assessment, epilepsy affects around 2 million people, ranked fourth after migraine, stroke and Alzheimer's disease. Around 0.3 per cent to 0.5 per cent of all pregnancies are among women with epilepsy (WWE).

Also known as Seizure disorder, epilepsy is a neurological disorder which disturbs brain activity resulting in seizures. Abnormal behaviour, seizures, and loss of awareness or consciousness are some symptoms of this neurological disorder.

Epilepsy and Pregnancy

Pregnant women diagnosed with epilepsy might experience seizures more often because of the medications that world differently during pregnancy. Symptoms of epilepsy during pregnancy are not different, except for experiencing frequent or regular seizures. Other symptoms include unconsciousness, memory loss, changes in mood and energy levels, headaches, confusion and dizziness.

According to WebMD, women with epilepsy may have high rates of conditions that can cause infertility including Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).

Women with epilepsy are more likely to experience irregular menstrual cycles, menstrual cycles that do not produce eggs known as Anovulatory cycles.

Women with epilepsy are more exposed to abnormalities in hormones during pregnancy.

Risk Factors Of Epilepsy During Pregnancy

According to the Epilepsy and Pregnancy Book by Stacey Chillemi, epilepsy in pregnancy poses a serious threat to the mother and the unborn baby.

During pregnancy, some risks of epilepsy might follow when a seizure happens. Some risk factors include preterm labour, low birth weight, premature birth, slowing of fetal heart rate, less oxygen to the fetus, trauma to the mother, fetal injury, fetal loss, stillbirth, birth defects of the spine and brain and sleeping or feeding problems.

Prevention of Epilepsy

According to WHO, around 5 million people are diagnosed with epilepsy each year. Around 70 per cent of people with epilepsy can become seizure-free with the appropriate use of medications.

Some important lifestyle changes can help prevent or decrease the effects. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends that women with epilepsy should take a daily multivitamin which includes 0.4 milligrams of folic acid as folic acid helps in preventing severe problems in the brain and spinal cord.

Consuming a healthy diet, taking prenatal vitamins as prescribed by the doctor, getting enough sleep, and avoiding caffeine, cigarettes, alcohol and drugs are some important lifestyle changes that one should practice to get a healthy pregnancy with epilepsy. Along with proper prenatal care, more than 90% of mothers deliver healthy babies.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)