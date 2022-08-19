Women Have More S*x Partners Than Men In 11 States, UTs; Rajasthan Tops List: NFHS Survey

In a recent survey conducted by National Family Health Survey(NFHS), India, it was revealed that women on average have more s*x partners than men. The survey was conducted in 11 states and Union Territories but the percentage of men who had se*ual intercourse with someone who was neither their spouse or lived with, stood at 4 per cent, much higher than that of women at 0.5 per cent, stated the data.

The NFHS survey which was conducted among 1.1 lakh women and one lakh men showed that the number of s*x partners on average for women was higher than men in many states and Union territories.

The list of the eleven states and Union Territories include Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu. According to the report, Rajasthan had the highest number of women who had on an average 3.1 s*x partners as against 1.8 for men.

But the percentage of men who had s*xual intercourse with someone who was neither their spouse or live-in partner, in the 12 months preceding the survey, stood at 4 per cent. For women, the number stood at 0.5 per cent.

The National Family Health Survey-5 conducted during 2019-21 surveyed 707 districts of the country from 28 states and eight UTs.

The national report also provides data by socio-economic and other background characteristics, useful for policy formulation and effective programme implementation.

NFHS is a large-scale, multi-round survey conducted in a representative sample of households throughout India. The survey provides state and national information for India on fertility, infant and child mortality, the practice of family planning, maternal and child health, reproductive health, nutrition, anaemia, utilization and quality of health and family planning services.

Each successive round of the NFHS has had two specific goals:

-to provide essential data on health and family welfare needed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and other agencies for policy and programme purposes, and

- to provide information on important emerging health and family welfare issues.