Woman Crush Wednesday: 7 Times Tamannaah Bhatia Slayed In Ethnic Outfits

TAMANNAAH BHATIA is without a doubt one of the most gifted and outstanding actors and actresses working today. With her beautiful drapes, sparkling shararas, and exquisite lehengas, Tamannaah has provided us with many memorable fashion moments. Although we can only dream of having an ethnic wardrobe as stunning as hers, a girl can dream, right? View a few of our favourites from her in the gallery by clicking through.

In this beautiful green Tarun Tahiliani saree, Tamannaah Bhatia looked stunning. When Tamanna visited Melbourne, she wore this sari and gave off an incredible red carpet appearance. The cutaway blouse of the same colour, together with the restrained makeup and basic hairstyle, gave this entire ensemble a little extra flare. Tamannaah chose a messy bun for her look.

Tamannaah Bhatia wore an ivory drape by Sawan Gandhi with a semi-sheer pattern and looked stunning. Tamannaah decided to keep it simple with a lovely bun decorated with gajra, and she finished the look with her luminous complexion and a conventional bindi.

This vivid red saree, which Tamannaah Bhatia wore, also boasts the most gorgeous large flower designs in the most contrasting teal hues. She gave his and his ethnic clothing a nice casual twist.The actress accessorised her Payal Khandwala saree with a simple red blouse with no sleeves and a halter neckline.

The elegant drape has borders with golden threadwork and sequins. Tamannaah paired the saree with a stunning brocade top that had voluminous, dramatic sleeves. She simply kept her makeup very basic and uncomplicated.

For the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards, Tamannaah Bhatia chose a vibrantly printed lehenga ensemble. She wore luxury clothing under the Anamika Khanna name. Tamannaah wore bold rings, studded earrings, and a choker necklace.

It's undeniable that Tamannaah Bhatia understands how to draw all the attention when she dons a gorgeous all-black pre-draped saree. The actress wore a structured saree with embellishments on it. The blouse was a corset top, and the pallu was shaped like a veil. Tamannaah had glossy lips, cheekbones that were sculpted, and lids that sparkled.

Tamannaah Bhatia wowed the crowd on the red carpet in Melbourne by wearing a rich green Tarun Tahiliani saree. The cutaway blouse gave this dress a little extra flair, and Tamannaah finished off her ensemble with a choker necklace with crystals. She chose a subtle glam makeup style.