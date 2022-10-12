With Winters In Sight, Delhi Chokes On Smog; Five Tips To Protect Yourself From Pea-Souper

WEATHER change in Delhi-NCR has been consistent for the last few days. With the heavy rainfall and cold winds, the temperature is going down slowly, making the air breathable and clean. However, with the approaching winter season, smog has already started to cover the atmosphere, giving rise to numerous challenges.

"Unprecedented rains received last week in Delhi-NCR have changed the temperatures. Now, early mornings & evenings are very cold, which causes restricted movement. So, fog, smog and pollution tend to collect more", Dr Nikhil Modi, Sr Pulmonologist, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital told ANI.

Smog is a mixture of air pollutants which endanger human health. When inhaled, smog can cause several respiratory problems. Breathing in smog can be hazardous for health as it contains ozone, a pollutant which directly harms an individual's health. Smog is formed through industrial emissions from factories, cars, power plants and other sources in the atmosphere. Not just humans, smog can also be dangerous to flora and fauna as well. Protection from smog becomes very crucial with its dangerous health effects. Read below some effective ways to protect yourself from smog.

1. Use Face Masks

With the ongoing seasonal change, do not go outdoors without a face mask. Face masks are a great way for blocking harmful gases from reaching your respiratory tract, therefore, protecting you from hazardous health issues.

2. Avoid Areas with High Pollutants

If you're already suffering from any respiratory problem, strictly avoid being in places or areas that generate high pollutants such as factory areas, congested areas, traffic jams etc.

3. Use an Indoor Filter System

Air filters have great air filtration technology, which can capture the pollutants that comprise smog and produce filtered air to breathe in. The filters help in filtering the air from dust, smoke and other chemicals forming smog.

4. Keep a Check On Air Quality

Be aware and check the outdoor air quality before going outside. This can help you determine when to avoid going out of the house. The efficient and easiest way to keep a check on air quality is by checking weather updates or reading other air quality websites.

5. Take Steam Daily

Taking steam regularly helps in cleansing the congested air passage Inhaling water vapors can help you breathe easily within a short period. Steam helps loosen any dirt or debris buildup. You can take steam regularly to protect yourself from smog.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)