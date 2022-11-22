Winter Wonder: 6 Fruits To Make Your Skin Healthy And Glowing This Season

THE WINTER months can be extremely hard on an individual's health, especially on the skin health. The frigid winter temperatures make it hard to tackle skin problems. Winter tends to dry out the skin making it dehydrated, flaky, and prone to acne and other skin problems. Cold air, low humidity levels, dry indoor heat and harsh winter steal skin's moisture leaving it parched.

However, a healthy diet can be responsible to bring back the moisture and radiance of the skin. Some winter fruits contain such ingredients that help you and your skin enjoy the winter season to the fullest without making the skin dry and wear out.

1. Papaya

Papaya is a fruit rich in an enzyme called papain which promotes the increase of collagen production. Along with enzymes, it contains vitamins A, C, and E and necessary antioxidants that help the skin regain its moisture and nourishment with a slow ageing process. Not only it benefits the skin, but also this fruit naturally increases the body temperature helping the body fight extreme weather conditions.

2. Pomegranate

This fruit has rejuvenating power and helps in clearing pores, reducing the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and slowing ageing. Induced with health benefits, the juice of this fruit helps in moisturizing and nourish the skin. It penetrates deep into the skin and nourishes the skin with micronutrients and phytochemicals.

3. Pineapple

Being rich in bromelain and vitamin C, pineapple promotes skin health in winter. It is the most common fruit in winter which keeps the body warm and oily. It is a storehouse of vitamin C and acts as an antioxidant for acne, pimples, acne marks, blemishes, and blackheads and purifies pores deeply making skin clear and hydrated.

4. Kiwi

The anti-inflammatory properties of kiwi help in clearing out the skin by reducing pimples, rashes and skin inflammation. The large amounts of vitamin C in kiwi produce collages which help in building firm skin and the vitamin E source in this fruit keeps the skin hydrated, glowing and moisturized.

5. Banana

Banana is a rich source of potassium, and vitamins C and E, which help in promoting glowing skin and removes dead skin cells and brighten the skin. It reduces skin dryness and dullness during winter and leaves the skin moisturized.

6. Oranges

Packed with the goodness of vitamin C, consuming oranges in winter helps repair the skin and reduces inflammation. It is a beneficial fruit which is a perfect ingredient to exfoliate sensitive skin. The minerals such as calcium, potassium and magnesium in oranges promote a youthful glow and glowing appearance of the skin.