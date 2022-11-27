Winter Wardrobe: 5 Most-Comfortable Sweaters To Buy From Myntra Under Rs 500

WINTER ARE here and it's time to deck up in all cosy clothes to protect oneself from the chilly weather. Not only do sweaters keep us warm and cosy in chilling winters, but they also give a wide range of styles for the season. Sweaters are made to go with everything, be it wide-leg jeans, slim-fit jeans, skirts, trousers etc. They add versatility to the wardrobe.

From pullovers, front-open, and square necks to solid knits bits sweaters, we bring you the list of best and most comfortable sweaters to buy from Myntra for under Rs 500.

1. Light green-coloured, this solid front-open acrylic sweater is a must in your winter wardrobe. With three-quarter sleeves and a straight hem, this sweater comes at just Rs 419 and will be extremely useful winter wear. You can pair it with wide-leg jeans and a shirt beneath it.

2. This classy off-white acrylic argyle sweater is the one that will add rich colour to your winter wardrobe. With classy style and comfort, this sweater features an argyle pattern with a round neck and long sleeves that will keep you warm in winter and is affordable at a price of just Rs 474.

3. This plain blue solid pullover sweater for women comes with a v-neck, long sleeves and ribbed hem. You can easily pair it up under a jacket, wide-leg jeans and a pair of black boots.

4. With rich blue colour, this teal blue solid mock button pullover sweater comes with the comfort of buttons. With the price range of Rs 454, this pullover sweater has a round neck, mock button placket, long sleeves and ribbed hem to tuck you up in cold weather.

5. This green solid sweater with a turtle neck, long sleeves and ribbed hem comes in all sizes at a price of Rs 479 only. You can pair this turtle neck sweater with a necklace, open hair, jeans and boots to give major winter fashion goals.