Winter Wardrobe Care: 6 Tips To Maintain Your Woollen Clothes

WINTER SEASON is the time of the year when we all get cosy in our woollen clothes. From layering numerous pairs of clothes, winter is one of the seasons which brings with it several challenges to deal with. One such challenge is maintaining the woollen clothes. Woollen clothes need to be maintained and kept properly as they require extensive cleaning. As woollens are unlike cotton, silk or any other fabrics, they require special care and handling. Therefore, we bring you some easy tips to take care of your woollen clothes and maintain them efficiently.

1. Dry clean

To maintain woollen clothes, it is important to have them dry-cleaned. The dry cleaning process involves removing soils and stains from the fabric.

2. Washing

Instead of washing them in washing machines, the best way to take care of woollen clothes is by washing them with hands unless they come with a label of 'Dry Clean Only'. It is a gentle method and helps in preserving the life of the fabric.

3. Drying

One of the essential steps in the maintenance of woollen clothes is frying them. They take much longer to dry, therefore, it is important to note the right way to dry them. Woollen clothes should never be hung on the clothesline to dry, as they become much heavy due to water and can lead to the fabric losing its shape due to excessive stretching. Lay them on a flat surface and allow them to dry at room temperature.

4. Ironing

Woollen clothes always come along with an ironing instruction tag. One should never iron woollen clothes when they are dry. Using steam heat prevents the fabric from shrinking and burning.

5. Storing

The best way to store woollen clothes and blankets is by folding them with acid-tissue paper and storing them in vacuum bags. As they are prone to moth attacks, store them along with mothballs.

6. Keep away from hot water

Washing woollen clothes with hot water causes them to fade their colour or even develop a tint and can also lead to shrinking.