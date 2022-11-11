Winter Tips: From Glowing Skin To Healthy Hair; 5 Reasons To Include Peanuts In Your Diet

ALSO KNOWN as Moongfali, groundnuts, goober and monkey nuts, peanuts are an amazing source of fibre which helps in reducing inflammation in the body along with aiding the digestive system. They are a rich source of healthy fats, proteins, fibres, potassium, phosphorous and magnesium. They are known to be one of the most relished nuts with numerous health benefits.

Winter is a season that is quite difficult to bear and makes an individual more prone to health issues because of lack of exercises. However, including foods that are rich in nutrients and minerals essential for the body to fight health problems in winters is essential. Peanuts is one such food item that is winter-friendly and provides numerous health benefits. Look below the reasons to add peanuts or moongfali in your winter diet for healthy body.

1. Rich Source of Protein

Peanuts are a rich source of proteins, 100 grams of peanuts contain around 25.8 grams of protein. However, consuming them in moderation is advised, as excessive consumption can lead to weight gain.

2. Manages Blood Sugar Levels

According to an article in Healthline, a single serving of peanuts contains 12 per cent of the daily recommended source of magnesium for the body. As they contain large amounts of magnesium, they may help control blood sugar levels.

3. Glowy Skin

Peanuts are enriched with anti-ageing phytochemicals known as resveratrol, which keep the early signs of ageing away and make the skin healthy and glowing. The peanuts contain Vitamin C which helps in keeping the skin young and maintaining its elasticity.

4. Healthy Hair

With the high content of magnesium and vitamin E, peanuts help in making hair follicles stronger and healthy. Peanuts contain a significant source of biotin, minerals, zinc and healthy fats which promote and stimulate hair growth and prevent hair loss.

5. Keeps You Warm

Peanuts are highly beneficial in winter as they increase the metabolism rate and body temperature and help in keeping the body warm. Incorporated with essential minerals, vitamins, omega-3, omega-6, fibre, copper, folate, phosphorus, vitamin E and magnesium, peanuts are a must-add food in your winter diet.