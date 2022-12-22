Winter Solstice 2022: What Is It? Check Timings. Significance And Other Details Here

This winter solstice occurs on December 22 because of the earth's tilt toward the sun.

THIS YEAR, December 22, marks the Winter Solstice. People in the Northern Hemisphere begin to experience longer days and shorter nights after the Winter Solstice. People in the Southern Hemisphere experience the opposite phenomenon.

NASA also tweeted that "it’s going to be a long night." In the Northern Hemisphere, that is. Tonight is the #WinterSolstice, which occurs when either of Earth's poles reaches its maximum tilt away from the Sun. This happens twice a year, once in each hemisphere.

— NASA (@NASA) December 21, 2022

What Is Meant By Solstice?

The Latin term "solstitium," from which the English word "solstice" is derived, means "Sun Stands Still."

The Winter Solstice Is What?

The southern hemisphere truly enjoys the summer during these months; therefore, the northern hemisphere experiences less sunlight at this time of year. Do you know why the Southern Hemisphere refers to December 22 as the "Summer Solstice"? Both the increasing exposure to sunlight and the South Pole's inclination toward the sun are to blame.

What The Winter Solstice Means

The lengthening of the day and the closing of the night coincide on the Winter Solstice. According to pagans, it heralds the end of the night and the return of the sun and light. It also signals the start of Christmas and Christ's earthly ministry.

Winter Solstice In India

The winter solstice occurs on December 22 because of the earth's tilt toward the sun, which is nearly 23.3 degrees. In India, today will be the shortest day of the year. The sun is overhead over the Tropic of Capricorn. We have four different sorts of seasons because the Earth tilts as it circles around the Sun, causing the Northern and Southern Hemispheres to receive various quantities of sunshine throughout the year.

Winter Solstice 2022 Timing

This year, the winter solstice will be observed on December 22 starting at 3:18 p.m. IST and continuing for about 10 hours in New Delhi. On the day of the winter solstice, the sun will be directly overhead at the Tropic of Capricorn.