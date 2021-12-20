New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The Winter Solstice 2021, also known as Hiemal Solstice, Hibernal Solstice and Brumal Solstice, occurs when either of Earth's poles (North or South) reaches its maximum tilt, 23 degrees 26', away from the Sun. A solstice is an astronomical event that happens twice a year--once in Summer and another in Winter.

In winter, the day of the solstice is the shortest day of the year which generally occurs on December 21 or 22. It occurs in countries witnessing the winter season, such as the UK, the USA, Canada, Russia, India and China.

Winter Solstice 2021: Date and Time

Date: December 21, Tuesday

Winter Solstice Sunrise - 07:10 AM

Winter Solstice Sunset - 05:29 PM

Winter Solstice Day Duration - 10 Hours 19 Mins 11 Secs

Winter Solstice Previous Day Duration - 10 Hours 19 Mins 13 Secs

Winter Solstice Next Day Duration - 10 Hours 19 Mins 11 Secs

Winter Solstice 2021: History

The solstice is one of the special astronomical events ever since the Neolithic times. During ancient days, astronomical events were often used to guide activities, such as the sowing of crops, festivals, monitoring of winter reserves of food, etc. Also known as 'midwinter', from here, longer days start.

Winter Solstice 2021: Significance

Winter solstice holds great significance as people were economically dependent on monitoring the progress of the seasons. Also known as 'the famine months', Starvation is common during the first months of winter--January to April. Before deep winter, the 'midwinter' festival is the last feast celebration.

As per Hindu astrology, Winter Solstice is known as Tropical Uttarayana. However, Sidereal Uttarayana starts from Makara Sankranti, from this day onwards, Devkal starts, which is good to start auspicious work.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv