Winter Skincare: What Is Body Butter? 5 Benefits Of Body Butters To Get Smooth Skin

THE HARSH, dry winter winds can strip away your skin of its natural moisture, causing it to become dry and irritated. Indoor heat and friction from woollens can also contribute to this. Sometimes the skin needs more than just a moisturizer. To provide nourishment and much-needed moisture to the skin, ultra-hydrating body butter is what one must add to their skincare regime.

What Is Body Butter?

Body Butter is thick layered cream which provides deep moisturization to the skin and has the ability to protect the skin from drying out in winter temperatures. Body butter is made with a combination of naturally derived butters like cocoa butter, shea butter and mango butter. They are many more heavy products than a moisturizer which helps your skin look healthy.

Benefits of Body Butter

1. Locks Moisture

Body butters are soothing and pacifying which nurture the skin from within deeply. The effect of body butters on the skin stays longer than any moisturizer and makes smooth layers of moisture on the skin.

2. Prevents Fine Lines And Wrinkles

With nourishing properties of body butters, massaging them on your body while reducing wrinkles and fine lines on the skin. Along with that, body butters have the ability to slow down skin ageing effects.

3. Smoothes Dry Patches

They provide deep nourishment and hydration while blending into the skin while creating a protective barrier which helps in locking moisture in the skin. It heals the skin and softens it leaving the skin smooth and supple.

4. Soothes Skin

The anti-ageing and moisturizing benefits of body butters help the moisture get deeply absorbed in the skin while rejuvenating the skin and providing younger-looking skin. The thick consistency of body butters helps in softening the skin and is one of the best skincare products to include in a winter skincare regime.

5. Great for Hands and Feet

Apart from face skin, body butters are made suitable to use on hands and feet including nails and help in curing dryness of the feet. Its moisturizing benefits provide nourishment to the skin along with smoothening cracked feet.

When To Use Body Butter?

Used as one of the best moisturizers, body butters penetrate deeply into the skin, therefore, the best time to apply body butter is after taking bath and before going to bed at night.