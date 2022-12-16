Winter Skincare: From Moisturizing To Cleansing; 5 Benefits Of Honey For Dry And Dull Skin

HONEY IN winter is one of the most beneficial and effective skincare home remedies to use in the harsh and cold seasons. With its richness of antioxidants, honey has numerous benefits for dry and flaky skin. Honey is known as a humectant and is the most commonly used ingredient in skincare products.

Honey can be used as a DIY skincare to get instant benefits. From providing moisture, and fighting acne and pimples, honey is a natural kitchen ingredient that adds an innate glow to the skin. Look below for the benefits of honey for dry and dull skin.

1. Moisturization

The hydrating properties of honey provide the skin with much-needed moisture and make the skin supple and soft. The natural humectant properties of honey make it an ideal home remedy for treating dull and dehydrated skin.

2. Pore Cleanser

The antioxidants, antiseptic and antibacterial properties of honey help get rid of the skin's blackheads and pores by removing the dirt and germs from over the skin. It provides deep hydration to the skin along with tightening the pores to get a clear complexion.

3. Lightens Scars

Honey is a natural moisturizer for the skin. It not only provides nourishment and hydration to the skin but moreover treats scars. The antioxidants present in the skin help in repairing damaged skin along with lightening scars.

4. Fights Acne and Pimples



The ingredients such as fatty acids, vitamin B, amino acids and antioxidants help in drawing out the impurities of the face. The calming compounds present in honey help in reducing acne, the redness caused by acne, inflammation and marks caused by acne. Also, the antibacterial properties of honey help in fighting acne and pimples.

5. Brightens Skin Complexion

The exfoliating properties of honey can eliminate the dead skin cells which make the skin look dull and dry. The skin brightening and hydrating components of hiney help in soothing inflammation and give a natural glow to the skin.