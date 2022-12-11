Winter Skincare: 5 Essential Oils To Achieve Healthy And Flawless Skin

SKINCARE IS something that we all try to stick to. Our skin is excessively exposed to dirt, germs, free radicals and pollution that lead to the build-up of acne, pimple, dark spots and other skin-related problems. From expensive moisturisers to cleansers, we constantly try to pamper our skin. But nothing works? The formula for extra care and love in the skincare routine is pretty simple and will require you to add only one extra ingredient which is 'Essential Oils'.

What Are Essential Oils?

According to Healthline, essential oils are a form of alternative medicine that employs plant extracts to support health and well-being. Also known as volatile oils, ethereal oil or petroleum, they are extracted from plants and named after them.

Best Essential Oils For Your Skin

1. Lavender Oil

It is one of the most popular and versatile essential oil which is used in aromatherapy. This oil promotes relaxation in the body along with treating anxiety fungal infection on the skin, allergies and menstrual cramps. The antibacterial properties of this oil fight bacteria and germs on the skin, clear clogged pores and treats inflammation.

2. Carrot Seed Oil

It is extracted from Daucus carota by steam distillation and is best known for its anti-ageing properties. It contains a combination of aromatic compounds and fights bacteria-causing germs on the skin. Its potential benefits include improving skin tone, and complexion, treating sunburn, preventing premature ageing and regulating sebum production.

3. Rose Essential Oil

Known for its astringent properties, rose essential oil is used as a general skin tonic and moisturizes, hydrates and stimulates the skin. Some of its skincare benefits include disinfecting the skin from germs, clear and smooth skin, hydrated skin and clearing wrinkles and dark spots.

4. Tea-Tree Essential Oil

This is one of the most effective oils used for skin care. It is used to treat acne, pimples, dandruff, chapped lips, cuts and burns. Also known as 'Melaleuca oil', it is an essential oil which is extracted from the leaves of the Australian tea tree.

5. Ylang Ylang Essential Oil

It is one of the most potent oils extracted from the ylang-ylang flower and is mostly used in perfumes because of its rich smell and aroma. With hydrating properties, this oil help maintain the skin's oil production and keeps the skin hydrated and well-nourished.