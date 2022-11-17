Winter Skincare: 6 Benefits Of Applying Sunscreen During Harsh Winter

THE HARSH and cold weather of winter tends to make the skin dry and flaky. The cold winter temperatures can also compromise in developing skin issues such as xerosis or eczema (dry, itchy, red patches on the skin) depending upon the severity. In order to protect the skin from the harmful effects of winter, numerous moisturisers and oils are available in the market. However, the most effective moisturiser that not only prevents dryness but also protects the skin from harmful UV rays is Sunscreen.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, during winter, an individual should reapply sunscreen every two hours and immediately after sweating. Sunscreen ensures that the skin remains wrinkle-free and reduces the risk of developing skin cancer. It protects the skin from harmful UV rays and prevents skin damage. Read below some surprising benefits of sunscreen in winter that will convince you to add it in your winter skincare routine.

1. Protects from harmful UV rays

Sunscreen either absorbs or scatters the UV rays of the skin. The ingredients of sunscreen including minerals titanium dioxide and zinc oxide block and scatter the rays before penetrating the skin. These harmful radiations can cause wrinkles, pigmentation and premature ageing.

2. Reduces Cancer Risk

Being a complete sun protection strategy, using sunscreen helps in preventing skin cancer. Most skin cancers are caused by too much exposure the skin to ultraviolet rays.

3. Moisture

Sunscreen helps in healing cracks, wrinkles and infections caused by harsh winter climates. Using sunscreen regularly helps maintain the moisture levels of the skin.

4. Irritation and Redness

Exposure to long-term UV rays can cause inflammation of the skin. Sunscreen acts as a protective agent that helps in preventing sunburn and premature ageing.

5. Early Signs of Aging

Going out in the skin without applying sunscreen can damage the collagen and connective tissue of the skin which results in losing the elasticity of the skin and the development of wrinkles. Regular application of sunscreen can help in reducing the early signs of ageing and provides glowing skin and a radiant complexion.

6. Pigmentation

Sunscreen with both UV + VL protection acts as an important therapy in preventing hyperpigmentation. It can help reduce the formation of hyperpigmentation without any additional lightning agents. It also helps in lightening dark spots and wrinkles and reduces melasma.

How To Apply Sunscreen

Dermatologists agree that the majority of people do not consistently reapply sunscreen according to the instructions mentioned right on the bottle. Your skin should be thoroughly covered with sunscreen. To all exposed skin, apply sunscreen. Keep in mind the tops of your feet, legs, neck, face, and ears. You should either get assistance or use a sunscreen spray for difficult-to-reach areas like your back.