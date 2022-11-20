Winter Skincare: Add These 5 Kitchen Ingredients To Your Beauty Routine In Cold Weather

WINTER makes the skin dehydrated, dry, moisture-less, dull complexion and cracked lips. By using heaters and dryers in addition to the dry weather, we make the situation even worse. If we skip internal nourishment as well, there is a complete lack of external nourishment. It is essential to regularly hydrate and moisturise your skin to shield it from the harsh winters.

In order to protect the skin during winter you can simply add some ingredients from your kitchen to add into your beauty regime to protect your skin and hair from getting dull and brittle. Look below:

1. Milk

Milk is enriched with saturated fats and helps in the deep moisturisation of skin cells which promotes healthy, plump, soft and supple skin. Milk can be applied on the face and neck and can be gently exfoliated to improve skin elasticity. Proteins in milk boost skin elasticity and protect the skin from damaging UV rays.

2. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil in winter acts as an overnight treatment for dry skin and locks moisture when applied on damp skin post-shower. It helps in keeping the skin and lips soft and hydrated. With the anti-ageing benefits of coconut oil, it promotes the reduction of stretch marks, and wrinkles and is great for winter body massage.

3. Ghee

Ghee is a natural moisturiser and richly moisturises the skin membranes from the inside out. Moreover, ghee as a natural ingredient has the ability to keep you warm in chilling winters.

4. Banana

Enriched with essential vitamins and minerals, the banana acts as a natural remedy for winter-related and bone-related problems. Being rich in potassium, vitamin C and B6, banana is highly beneficial for skin and hair, You can apply the paste of banana to help rejuvenate dry skin and hair.

5. Honey

The balsamic, antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties of honey are a beneficial remedy for colds, sore throats and other winter-related illnesses. It provides adequate hydration and moisturization to the skin as it repairs damaged skin and fades scars.