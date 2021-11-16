New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As the winter season is standing on our doors, many of us have started experiencing dry skin and flaky skin. The harsh weather of winter leads to itchy and moistureless skin. As the temperature goes down, our skin loses its glow, softness, and natural oils become rough.

To protect the skin from drying we all use some remedies but often make mistakes while implying it. For starters Summer products must never be used during Winters also, Instead of chemical-laden skin products, one could use natural ingredients like apple cider vinegar, shea butter, chamomile, argan oil, etc.

So here are some skin care tips to keep your glowing skin intact:

Use right Winter skincare products

It is not always right to use the same skincare in Summer and Winter both as some things can make your skin happy in Summer but not in Winter. Using gentle skincare products is the key to healthy, glowing winter skin. To avoid stripping your skin’s natural moisture barrier, use cleansers that contain moisturisers. Choose your products wisely according to your skin type. Your skincare products should be able to retain the natural oils and moisture.

Avoid using the heater too much

While it is very tempting to sit in front of a heater in winters, the hot air from the machine make your skin even drier by sucking out the moisture. But if you do use a heater then remember to put a bowl of water in the room and use a humidifier too.

Use Lukewarm Water instead of Hot

Utilize lukewarm water instead of hot water because taking showers in too hot water can quickly dry your skin, and if you don’t moisturize it right away, your skin can develop cracks and winter eczema.

Do not Exfoliate too much

Removal of dead cells from the skin is called exfoliating but we must use this cautiously because the skin in winters is already compromised. Exfoliating your skin once a week is sufficient; this aids in skin regeneration and product absorption. Exfoliate your skin lightly if you have very dry skin.

Wear Sunscreen every day in Winters

Sunscreen is equally important in winters as it is in summers. UV rays from the sun can penetrate clouds and cause damage to your skin. Apply a moisturizing, broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher to all exposed areas of your body before going outside.

Posted By: Ashita Singh