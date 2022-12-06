Winter Skincare: 5 Benefits Of Amla For Healthy And Flawless Skin

GOOSEBERRY OR Amla is among the foods that are highly beneficial for health as well as skincare and haircare. Amla is enriched with vitamins and antioxidants that benefit skin health in many ways. It is one of the most common ingredients found in Indian households and is relished in countless recipes. According to Ayurveda, amla can be used as an effective home remedy to treat acne and other skin problems.

Benefits of Gooseberry For Skin In Winter

1. Treats Acne

Amla is a natural blood purifier and helps in clearing the skin of acne and pimples. The antioxidants present in amla help eliminate the spots, fine lines and wrinkles on the skin making it young and healthy.

2. Brightens Complexion

Loaded with vitamin C and antioxidants, amla holds the capability to brighten and lighten the complexion. By consuming amla juice or applying it as a face mask, amla provides an instant glow to the skin. It is an amazing cleanser which removes dead skin cells from the face and provides glowing skin.

3. Reduces Skin Pigmentation

Skin pigmentation is described as dark patches of the skin resulting from excess melanin production. With its healing properties and antioxidants, amla cleanses the face and helps in reducing skin pigmentation.

4. Prevents Ageing

Another benefit of amla is that it helps in preventing skin ageing. With the goodness of vitamin C, amla slows the process of ageing and makes you look younger and more beautiful.

5. Helps In Skin Exfoliation

Along with cleanser, amla can be effectively used as an exfoliator when applied topically to the skin. It removes dead skin cells, prevents bacteria build-up, removes acne and provides even toned skin.

How To Use Amla On Skin

During winter, amla can be used as a face pack along with turmeric, honey, aloe vera gel and curd. Also, you can consume amla juice for other health benefits.