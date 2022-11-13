Winter Season: 5 Common Winter Illnesses That You Must Be Aware Of

AMID the smog, poor levels of air quality and changing weather, an individual becomes more prone to cold, cough, flu and other common seasonal diseases. Fall and winter months bring the flu season. Winter season in India starts from November till the end of February with extreme weather conditions leading to the common cold, joint pain, viral fever, and sore throats among many others.

Though winters are also pleasant, bright and one of the favourite seasons, they can dry out the skin and cause rashes, irritation or even winter eczema. Therefore, one should be aware of the common winter illnesses and how to prevent them at home.

1. Common Cold

It is a viral infection of the nose and throat which affects the upper respiratory tract and is the most common winter illness. Cold weathers allow the flu viruses to circulate easily and spread from one person to another. Common cold includes runny nose, body ache, general fatigue, headaches and constant sneezing.

Prevention: Avoid drinking cold water and other cold liquids during winter. Stay hydrated and make a habit of drinking warm water this season. gargle with salt water and have honey for instant relief.

2. Flu

Flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by a virus known as influenza and the symptoms can range from mild to severe. Some common symptoms of the flu include body aches, sore throat, fever, headaches etc.

Prevention: Stay home, take complete rest, clean your hands, avoid close contact and consume a nutrient-rich diet.

3. Strep Throat

Harsh winters can lead to a sore throat. It is one of the most common illnesses in winter. Symptoms of throat pain, discomfort, itchiness and dry throat are included. To get rid of the sore throat, one needs to maintain respiratory hygiene which prevents any throat infection.

Prevention: Gargles with lukewarm water along with a pinch of salt are very effective. Adding tulsi into steam helps open the nasal and throat area and provides relief with easy breathing.

4. Bronchitis

An inflammation in the lining of bronchial tubes that carry air to and from the lungs is known as Bronchitis. It is usually caused by a virus which causes the common cold and flu. It is quite common in winter and comes after a common cold, sore throat or flu.

Prevention: Wear a mask to cover your nose and mouth. Avoid smoking, consume ginger, garlic, warm turmeric milk, steam, warm salt water, and sufficient sleep.

5. Pneumonia

Pneumonia is a lung infection caused by bacteria, viruses and fungi. It is more common in winter when people spend more time indoors and are in close contact with each other. Common causes of pneumonia include flu, common cold and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Prevention: Home remedies such as saltwater gargles, hot peppermint tea, coffee, turmeric tea, ginger tea, healthy warm soups and medicines prescribed by your doctor are effective in instant relief.