Winter Season And Haircare: Which Is Better For Your Hair Wash; Hot Or Cold Water?

WASHING YOUR hair is one of the most essential parts of hair care, be it in any season. It's not easy to achieve healthy and smooth hair without putting any effort into it. From deciding on the right products to putting in the right amount of effort, hair care is indeed a job to complete.

Washing your hair provides moisture, promotes growth and prevents germ build-up which can further lead to hair fall and damage. However, knowing the right temperature of water for hair washing is equally important. We all have frequently been confused about whether to wash our hair with cold or hot water. Read below to know.

How Does Water Temperature Affect Your Hair?

The water temperature which is too high can cause damage to the hair by taking away its valuable oil which prevents the hair from dryness and brittleness. High water temperature tends to dry out the scalp which promotes dandruff and itchiness. Therefore, it is important to consider the temperature of water for taking care of your hair.

Effects of Hot Water On Hair

1. Makes Hair Frizzy

The too-high temperature of the water can lead to the stripping away of essential oils and moisture from the hair and make the scalp and hair drier and frizzy.

2. Opens Pores

The right temperature of warm water can help in expanding the pores of hair follicles naturally. The steam from warm water allows the scalp to absorb moisture and remove accumulated dirt and excess oil from the scalp.

Effects of Cold Water On Hair:

1. Preserves Natural Oil

By preserving the hair's natural oil, cold water makes the hair manageable and free from dirt and excess oil.

2. Locks Moisture

Hair wash with cold water locks the moisture within the hair and leaves the scalp nourished and hydrated.

3. Reduces Hair Volume

As the cold water traps moisture within the hair, the extra moisture can weigh down the hair making it look flat and less voluminous. Moreover, a cold water hair wash can be uncomfortable during winter.

Best Way To Wash Your Hair

According to many experts, washing your hair with hot water first followed by a cold water rinse is one of the best ways for a healthy hair wash routine. The benefits of hot water such as opening up the cuticle help the shampoo and conditioner to do a better job whereas, the cold water enables the moisture lock and leaves the hair moisturised, hydrated, frizz-free and shiny.