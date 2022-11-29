Winter Rashes: What Are They? 6 Effective Tips To Treat Them

THE SKIN in winters is more prone to health issues such as dehydration, dryness, acne prone and dull-looking skin. From dryness and itching to irritation and rashes, winter problems are quite unpleasant. Due to the lack of humidity in the air, the skin becomes dehydrated and irritating which leads to skin rashes and breakouts.

One of the most common winter skin problems is winter rash, which is most often caused by dry skin. Winter rashes occur due to cold, dry air which takes away the moisture and oil from the skin. It can be categorised with symptoms such as redness, itching, scalp patches, flaking, inflammation and blisters over the skin.

Tips to treat winter rashes

1. Apply Lotion

A wide range of moisturisers in the market has the necessary ingredients that can treat winter rashes. You can use moisturisers, face oils or creams to provide nourishment and rehydrate your skin.

2. Petroleum Jelly

Petroleum jelly sticks on the skin for a longer time and acts as a barrier to seal the moisture on the skin. being an effective remedy and also cost-efficient, petroleum jelly helps in managing eczema and heals the skin.

3. Natural Oils

Natural oils such as coconut oil, olive oil, lavender and many others are great options to treat rashes in winter. Natural oils have essential properties that heal and help reduce the itching, inflammation and redness caused by rashes. They have the ability to promote healing and soothness of the skin.

4. Avoid Harsh Soaps

Exposure to cold and harsh winter climate weakens the skin and deteriorates its health. If you're someone experiencing winter rashes, avoid bathing with harsh soaps and replace them with non-foaming cleansers and body washes.

5. Avoid Wearing Tight Clothes

Wearing tight or body-fit clothes can cause extreme itching and irritation to the rashes. You can switch to clothes that lets the skin breathe such as cotton.

6. Use Humidifiers

Humidifiers work best for treating winter rashes. Placing a humidifier in your house can help add moisture to the air, thus preventing winter rashes.