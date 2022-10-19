Winter Is Coming: Five Face Masks To Save You From Smog And Air Pollution

WITH the approaching winter and the festive season, the air quality in several parts of the country, especially Delhi, has started to deteriorate. Delhi is witnessing poor air quality for the past three days and it is expected to further deteriorate in the coming days. The descending air quality levels make it difficult for people to breathe. With smog and pollution come numerous diseases such as asthma, lung-related diseases and respiratory diseases which are dangerous health hazards.

To protect yourself from harmful pollution and smog, here's a list of effective face masks to use during this winter season:

1. Cloth Masks

According to World Health Organization (WHO), choosing the right cloth face mask is very important. While wearing cloth face masks, the right amount of layers plays a crucial role in protection from harmful pollution and smog. As recommended by WHO, while wearing a cloth face mask, make sure to include an inner layer of absorbent material such as cotton, a middle layer of nonabsorbent, non-woven material such as polypropylene and an outer layer of nonabsorbent material such as polyester. The Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends wearing cloth masks with a proper fit over the nose, mouth and chin with multiple layers of tightly woven breathable fabric.

2. Disposable Procedure Masks

These types of masks are made up of a combination of paper and plastic which when worn properly, tend to block dust particles to enter the mouth. Wearing two face masks, and one cloth mask with a procedure mask underneath provides maximum protection from smog.

3. Barrier Face Coverings

As per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), barrier face masks are worn to specifically cover the nose and mouth to provide source control and particle filtration. These types of masks are often made of non-flammable materials.

4. N95, KN95 and other respirators

KN95 face mask respirators are made to international standards and filter around 95 per cent of small dust particles making it a safe mask which protects against smog and protection. Whereas, N95 are made in such a manner that they cover your face and filtrate airborne particles efficiently.

5. Neck Gaiters

Neck gaiters are fabrics that are worn around the neck to pull up or down to cover the face and neck. They can be easily used as nose and face coverings and provide some protection from harmful air particles such as smog.