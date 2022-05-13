New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Leading premium socks brand in India, Balenzia, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products has launched a new socks collection inspired by the globally popular drama series from HBO, ‘Game of Thrones’. The luxurious collection represents some of the most popular houses, heroes, and villains from ‘Game of Thrones’ such as House Stark, House Targaryen, House Lannister, and the White Walkers.

The company said that the collection aims to provide fans of the HBO drama series a more tangible connection to characters that they love.

“We are excited to further expand our partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products” says Rahul Gupta, Director, Balenzia. “The ‘Game of Thrones’ series has an incredibly robust and passionate fan base, and we are thrilled to offer fans yet another way to connect with the beloved franchise. As a die-hard fan of the show, this launch is extra special.”

What's special about the socks?

Balenzia's 'Game of Thrones’ collection is made with fine mercerised cotton, and the prints, colours, and design are specially curated for 'Game of Thrones' fans. The socks are crafted with exquisite knitting technology and high-performance fibres, and stand out, in terms of design, quality, and craftsmanship.

Price and where to buy?

The new ‘Game of Thrones’ collection starts at INR 399. To buy the socks visit Balenzia’s brand stores in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Kanpur, Ludhiana, or shop online at www.balenzia.com. The collection is also available on leading e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Myntra, Ajio, Flipkart, Paytm, Snapdeal, Limeroad, Nykaa, and LBB.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha