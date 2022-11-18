Winter Haircare Tips: 5 Homemade Packs For Dandruff-Free Scalp

WITH THE approaching winter season, skin and hair care problems come floating with it. From itchy skin to dry scalp, it is essential to treat these winter care problems with natural home remedies. One of the major winter problems is dandruff.

Dandruff in winter occurs when people spend most of their time indoors leading to dry and warm air affecting the skin. It causes a dry scalp which feels extremely itchy and flaky. However, there are numerous home remedies that combat dandruff problems. We have brought you s list of homemade packs to treat dandruff. Look below:

1. Avocado Hair Mask

Avocado has the ability to add moisture which leaves the hair silky and soft. Enriched with fatty acids and essential vitamins C, D, E and B6, avocado is a treat to hair and provides a healthy and dandruff-free scalp.

How to Prepare: Take one ripe avocado and mash it thoroughly to form a paste. Now add two tablespoons of olive oil, and honey and mix the paste well. Apply it to your washed hair vigorously and leave it for 30 minutes. Wash off the with a gentle shampoo.

2. Egg and Yogurt Hair Mask

Egg and yogurt combined to form a paste for hair provide miraculous benefits to hair and scalp by working as a great conditioner. This combination not only eliminates dandruff from the scalp but also balances the pH level, prevents hair fall and makes the hair shiny and smooth.

How To Prepare: Take two egg yolks (for dry hair) and 2 whole egg whites (for oily hair). Add one cup of yogurt, two tablespoons of olive oil and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice into it. Mix the paste well and apply it to the scalp and hair thoroughly. Leave it for around 20 to 30 minutes and then wash it off with regular shampoo.

3. Fenugreek And Lemon Juice Hair Pack

Packed with essential nutrients which promote healthy hair, prevent hair loss, revive damaged hair and control scalp inflammation. Moreover, it stimulates the blood flow to the scalp which provides nourishment to the hair follicles and promotes fast hair growth.

How To Prepare: To prepare this hair mask, soak two spoonfuls of fenugreek seeds overnight and make a paste with 2 tablespoons of lemon juice into it in the morning. Mix the paste, apply it to the hair and leave for 30 minutes. Wash off your hair with a mild shampoo.

4. Yogurt And Honey Hair Pack

The powerhouse of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, yogurt and honey acts as natural moisturizer and helps rehydrate and repair damaged hair. The anti-fungal properties of honey and yogurt help in getting the hair and scalp rid of dandruff.

How To Prepare: Take two tablespoons of yogurt and add a few drops of fresh lemon juice to it and mix it with one tablespoon of honey. Make a fine paste and apply it on the hair roots and lengths and leave for 30 minutes. Wash off with regular shampoo.

5. Banana and Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Pack

Bananas being rich in vitamin B helps in the blood circulation of blood to the scalp and maintain the health of the hair. On the other hand, apple cider vinegar kills the germs present in the scalp and prevents dandruff.

How To Prepare: Blend two bananas with two tablespoons of curd and strain the paste in a bowl. Now, add 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar to the paste and mix properly. Apply and leave the hair mask for around 2 hours. Wash off will mild shampoo.