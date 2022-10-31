Winter Haircare: Effective Home Remedies For Dandruff-Free Scalp

WITH WINTERS comes numerous skincare and haircare problems. Winter season makes the skin and scalp dry and flaky resulting in excessive dandruff. Dandruff makes the scalp itchy along with white flakes on the scalp which are uncomfortable and very embarrassing. During the winter season, the weather and cold winds are devoid of moisture and make the scalp prone to dandruff.

Dandruff weakens the scalp's health by causing dryness, and flakiness. Other causes of dandruff can be irregular brushing and hair washing, stress and some kind of illnesses. However, some efficient home remedies can help combat the dandruff problem in winter.

1. Apple Cider Vinegar

Rinsing the scalp with apple cider vinegar solution may help reduce dandruff. Apple Cider Vinegar is said to be one of the effective home remedies to treat dandruff.

How To Apply:

You can use apple cider vinegar by adding it to some amount of water. Keep the mixture aside and apply it to washed wet hair. Gently massage it to your hair and scalp and leave for about 10-15 minutes. Rinse off with normal water.

2. Coconut Oil With Lemon

With antifungal properties, coconut and lemon promote scalp health by reducing grease, removal of dirt and reducing dandruff. It is one of the most effective and easy home remedies to get rid of flaky and dry scalp.

How To Apply:

Heat two tablespoons of coconut oil with one teaspoon of lemon. Once heated, let it cool and apply thoroughly onto your scalp and massage gently. Leave it for 20 minutes and rinse off with regular shampoo.

3. Fenugreek Seeds

Rich in protein and nicotinic acid content, fenugreek seeds help prevent hair fall and dandruff. It is rich in lecithin which hydrates the hair and strengthens the scalp and hair follicles. Also known as Methi, fenugreek seeds help reduce dandruff.

How To Apply:

Soak some fenugreek seeds in water overnight. Was the seeds thoroughly and add some lemon juice into it. Mix it well to form a paste and apply it to your scalp. Leave it for 30 minutes and wash off your hair with regular shampoo.

4. Neem Juice

With strong antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal properties, neem as a natural home remedy help you get rid of dandruff. It is an excellent herb to treat the scalp and hair while reducing scalp inflammation.

How To Apply:

Crush some neem leaves to form a thick paste. Apply this paste onto your scalp and hair and let it dry. Leave it for 10-15 minutes and rinse off with normal water.

5. Curd

Enriched with anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, curd acts as one of the effective home remedies to treat dandruff and other scalp problems. It contains fatty acids which help in gaining smooth, shiny and frizz-free hair.

How To Apply:

Take some amount of curd in a bowl and apply it to your hair and scalp thoroughly. let it dry for an hour and rinse it off with regular shampoo.

6. Egg Yolk

The egg yolk contains biotin which helps treat dandruff. It acts as a conditioner and moisturiser for the hair and keeps it healthy, smooth and shiny.

How To Apply:

Apply egg yolk on your dry hair and cover it with a plastic bag for an hour. Wash your hair gently after an hour with regular shampoo. You can also mix some lemon juice with egg yolk and then apply it to your scalp and rinse off after 30 minutes or an hour.