Winter Fashion: 5 Influencers-Approved Ways To Style Your Blazers And Coats

WITH THE onboard winter season, fashion has taken turns to style winter wear in chic and comfortable ways. From Sweaters to blazers, there are numerous ways to style your winter wears. From layering to adding sartorial elegance, winter wears add to your looks and provide rich fashion statements. If you're struggling to style your winter outfits, take inspiration from these influencers to style your winter blazer and coats and be compliment-ready.

1. Masoom Minawala

You can layer this candy-coloured blazer with all black outfit underneath. Along with high boots and open hair, this style of layering your blazer will make you look classy and gorgeous.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masoom Minawala Mehta (@masoomminawala)

2. Roshni Bhatia

You can take cues to style your winter blazer from Roshni Bhatia. You can style an oversized blazer over tube tops along with handbags.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roshni Bhatia (@thechiquefactor)

3. Shreya Kalra

If you want to go for a simple, casual and comfortable look, you can style an oversized blazer over bralettes with fitted jeans. You can also upgrade your winter look along with a matching colour handbag and minimal jewellery to complement your look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreya Kalra| Fashion blogger (@shreyakalra1)

4. Sejal Kumar

Sejal Kumar's dressing style and fashion wardrobe are a must to take inspiration from. You can wear a blazer over shirts along with stockings, heels and a sling bag. You can also pair up your outfit with black boots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sejal (@sejalkumar1195)

5. Riya Jain

Riya Jain is a popular fashion influencer who experiments with fashion with fusion. You can pair your winter outfits inspired by Riya Jain. Pairing high-wait jeans with a black blazer along with minimal jewellery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riya Jain (@riyajain)