New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Common cold is quite common during winters but it brings with it a risk of multiple other infections. And amidst the increasing air pollution levels where harmful toxins are splattered in the air all over, it gets even more important to take care of yourself during this sensitive time.

It's no news that the winter and monsoon seasons bring various infections and health problems as these two seasons are cold and windy. Some of the common ailments which occur during this season are: Common Cold, Stomach Flu, Dry Skin, Asthma and more.

So here we are with a few basic wellness tips which can help you deal with winter health issues.

Keep personal hygiene in mind

Practising good personal hygiene is one of the most important ways to protect yourself from getting infectious diseases such as stomach flu, common cold and flu. It also helps to prevent the spread of infection from yourself to the next person.

Practice yoga

Practising yogic kriyas such as Jala neti will help to remove the excess mucous from the upper respiratory tract and help in the proper airflow without any obstruction. Thus it also helps in asthmatic conditions and alleviates congestion, allergies and cold. It should be practised under the guidance of a proper Yoga trainer. Care should be taken to blow the nostril properly after the practice to avoid headaches.

Use these remedies

BASIL: Basil has good antiseptic and antiviral properties and is recommended for viral infections like the common cold and flu. It also helps to liquefy the phlegm and is effective for cough and Asthma. It can be added as a topping to soups and sauces. Meanwhile, Turmeric is another ingredient which has a great antiviral property and acts effectively against the influenza virus. It is also rich in antioxidants and has an anti-inflammatory property.

Eat healthy

Foods rich in Vitamin C are essential during those season as it builds immunity. Fruits and veggies with this nutrient are orange, strawberries, broccoli, Brussel sprouts, pepper. Apart from this probiotics like yoghurt can also prove to be helpful to keep your immunity strong.

Don't skip your workout

Make sure to work out daily as it keeps your metabolic rate high. Be it walking, yoga, jumping or cycling, take up any physical exercise to practice daily. this will also maintain the quality of blood flow in your body.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal