Winter Diet: 5 Important Reasons Why You Must Include Beetroot Juice In Your Daily Routine

Beetroots are commonly known as beets and are a vibrant and versatile type of vegetable (Image Credits: Pexels)

COMMONLY KNOWN as beets, Beetroots are a vibrant and versatile vegetable type. It is a taproot portion of a beet plant and is known as a superfood in a vegetarian diet. Known by different names such as red beet, table beet, garden beet or just beet, it is packed with essential minerals and nutrients for a healthy and fit body. It is excessively rich in compounds called nitrates, which make them heart-friendly. Beta-Vulgaris is a root vegetable which offers various health benefits and is a must-include in your winter diet. Read below some health benefits of beetroot that will convince you to add them to your regular diet.

Beetroot is enriched with potassium, nitrate, iron, magnesium and vitamin B6, which make them one of the best winter foods. It is necessary to note that beetroot should be consumed uncooked or as a juice as cooking it can destroy its benefits. According to the USDA, 100 grams of beetroot contains about 43 calories with around 0.2 grams of fat. Other values include 325 grams of potassium, 78 grams of sodium, 1.6 grams of protein and 10 grams of overall carbohydrates.

1. Detoxification

Beetroots contain a unique source of betalain which is known to be a type of phytonutrient. They are packed with powerful antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory and detoxification properties. Beetroot is a great lover cleanser and helps in flushing out toxins. Beetroot contains compounds such as methionine and glycine which prevent acid build-up in the body along with stimulating the liver cells.

2. Regulates Blood Pressure

According to Healthline, beetroots can decrease elevated blood pressure levels which are a major risk factor for heart-related diseases. Beetroots are a great source of folate which can significantly lower the blood pressure levels of the body.

3. Fights Inflammtion

Beets are rich in pigments known as betalains which have anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal properties. Consuming beetroots juice has been shown to reduce kidney inflammation. Beetroots are also rich in compounds known as nitrates which decrease inflammation by removing harmful compounds from the blood.

4. Improves Digestive Health

As per Healthline, beetroots are a good source of fibre which helps in improving digestion and reduces the risk of developing chronic health conditions. Regular consumption of beet juice can help in preventing digestive conditions such as constipation, inflammatory bowel disease and diverticulitis.

5. Acne-Free And Glowing Skin

Beetroot juice is a great detox agent, which helps in clearing the toxins from the body and flushing out all the toxins. Beetroots juice when applied topically can help in skin exfoliation and the expelling of dead skin cells. The natural vitamins, minerals, potassium and antioxidants present in beetroot are a vital source of healthy skin and hair.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)