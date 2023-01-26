Winter Diet: 5 Fruits You Must Try For Weight Loss

ALL WE want to consume in the winter season is a relishing, warm and comfortable food. This makes it difficult to take care of our health and lifestyle. The winter season makes it difficult to focus on a regular diet and weight loss. Cold temperatures make us want to spend our days in cozy blankets with our loved ones. However, being vigilant about our food intake and lifestyle during this time is crucial. Winter fruits are one of the best choices that not only satiate the daily requirements of essential nutrients for the body but also support weight loss. Look below for the compiled list of fruits to consume in winter that is weight loss friendly.

1. Oranges

Oranges are a type of citrus fruit that is naturally low in calories and high in fiber. According to a 2014 study, the water-soluble vitamin found in oranges can help in obesity prevention and management. Oranges are enriched with fat-burning properties, making them one of the most popular ingredients in weight loss diets.

2. Guava

According to Healthline, guavas are a weight-loss-friendly food. With only 37 calories in one fruit and 12% of your recommended daily fiber intake, they are a filling, low-calorie snack (13). Unlike some other low-calorie snacks, they are packed with vitamins and minerals so you aren't losing out on important nutrients.

3. Pomegranate

Polyphenols and conjugates of linolenic acid found in pomegranate can help burn fat and boost metabolism in the body. They are low in calories and vitamins and minerals, making them an ideal weight-loss fruit. Also, pomegranates are packed with dietary fibers, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals which play a crucial role in weight loss.

4. Star Fruit

Starfruit is high in fiber which can promote metabolism boots and allow significant weight loss. They are enriched with antioxidants which help in relieving the symptoms of constipation and aids weight loss.

5. Custard Apple

Also known as sitaphal or custard apple, this fruit is a natural source of dietary fiber for the body and is rich in phytochemicals which are considered good for weight loss. Custard apple calories are negligible in amount with zero cholesterol and are therefore a great addition to your weight loss diet in the winter season.