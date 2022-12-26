Winter Care: 6 Effective Tips To Keep Yourself Healthy And Warm In The Chilly Weathers

THE INDIA Meteorological Department (IMD) is issuing fog warnings in numerous parts of North India including Delhi for the next five days. Very dense fogs are likely to cover parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Northwest Rajasthan. From temperatures slipping down every day, it has become crucial to take care of our health amid chilly weather.

The cold weather makes people lethargic and difficult to manage due to mist and fog. People prefer layering warm clothes and hot water baths to protect themselves from cold winter temperatures. Extreme cold weather can affect health by affecting hands, legs and fingers from frostbite, causing numbness, pain, swelling and blistering. It also causes hypothermia which occurs when the body temperature goes below 35 degrees Celcius. Therefore, we bring you some effective tips to protect your health in dripping temperatures.

1. Keep Yourself Warm

Whenever stepping outside your house, cover your body properly with warm clothes. Cover the neck and legs properly as they are the most sensitive to cold.

2. Vitamin D

Numerous researches show that vitamin D may help lower the chances of getting sick during winter as it helps in boosting your immune system. Vitamin D is extremely important for healthy bones and muscles. The National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine recommend that most adults get about 600 international units of Vitamin D per day through foods or supplements, increasing that to 800 Ius per day for those 70 or older. Therefore, consider spending time in the sun, going out for a walk and consuming Vitamin D-rich foods.

3. Vitamin C

Also known as Ascorbic acid, Vitamin C is an antioxidant which is known to protect cells from damage caused by harmful molecules and can shorten the time of illness from cold weather. Therefore, one should consume enough amounts of foods rich in Vitamin C such as oranges, and lemons to stay healthy during winter.

4. A Healthy Diet

One must follow a healthy winter diet to protect their health in winter. Include fresh vegetables, fruits, dry fruits, nuts, oil seeds, whole grains, legumes and ghee in your daily diet.

5. Consume Warm Soups

Soups are considered to have more health benefits than just offering a good nutrient count. Warm soups in winter support the immune system and promote better health. The minerals, vitamins and other essential nutrients present in soups help in fighting against common winter illnesses such as the common cold, flu etc.

6. Oil Massaging

Massaging your feet during winter with oil can help in improving the blood circulation in the feet, which further can help in raising the temperature in the feet, thus, keeping them warm. You can apply oil at night to prevent dryness and keep yourself warm.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)