New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: COVID-19 strain has locked up people inside their houses this year too which means restricted movements, more screen time and less activity for most kids. Yes, spending time on gadgets and attending online classes have become a part of many children's life now. This can lead to your children becoming lethargic that may even result in mental stress and depression at such a young age. Yes, it's a proven fact, as per studies, being inactive and having no or lesser amount of movement can lead to severe mental health issues.

Therefore, it is very necessary to push your kids to exercise and stay active throughout the day. A workout doesn't mean spending hours in a gym or sweating on a treadmill, especially for kids, gym equipment are not recommended. In kids workout stands for playing, running around in parks and more. But, since it's not healthy to step outdoors, we have a list of exercises for your kids which they can try at the conform of staying inside the home.

Workout for kids amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Regular workouts can not just keep your child energetic but also helps him gain concentration and mental power.

Yoga: Ask your child to practice yoga or meditation for at least 1 hour daily. Parents should also do it with them as then they will try to imitate and will enjoy doing the exercise.

Aerobics: Kids can also do aerobics as it strengthens the heart and helps in circulating oxygen to the cells. Aerobics can easily be performed at home indoors and is equivalent to exercises like playing basketball, swimming, jogging, running, cycling etc.

Push-ups and stretching: Kids can do push-ups, crunches with stomachs, stretching, and other exercises to give a shape to their physique and gain strength.

Rope Skipping: This is yet another interesting workout which you can introduce to your child. Skipping strengthens the overall muscles of one's body.

Dance: Dance with your kids or make them join online dancing classes since summer vacation for most have already started. This is a good form of workout and they will also learn a new skill.

Benefits of workout for children

The foundation of working out should be laid at a young age. Therefore, here we are with top 5 reasons to include workout in a child's daily routine.

Stronger muscles and bones.

Fit and lean posture.

Lower risk of becoming obese.

Lower chance of attracting diseases.

Controlled B.P and cholesterol.

