Why There's A Rise In Heart Attacks Among Youths? Expert Answers

Health is of utmost importance and amid an ongoing pandemic, it has become even more vital for us to keep ourselves healthy and fit. Above all, our heart, one of the most important organs of our body, needs much care as recent time has witnessed an increasing number of cardiovascular cases, especially among youths in the age group of 20 to 30 years.

A significant rise of 13 per cent in sudden cardiac arrest among those in the mid-30s to mid-40s has been recorded. There is an urgent need to increase awareness around sudden cardiac arrest in the youths by encouraging them to get regular check-ups and follow some health mandates.

What Triggers A Heart Attack In Youngsters?

There can be various factors contributing to triggering a heart attack in youngsters. One of them is hypertension, caused by exposure to excessive stress and strain in life. Another factor can be being overweight and obese, having junk food, and not doing much exercise are other reasons which have increased the incidence of heart attacks. Smoking is one other factor that directly impacts our hearts and can cause cardiac arrest.

Factors Contributing To A Deadly Cardiac Arrest In Youngsters

When sudden death occurs in adolescents and young adults, it is often due to a lack of recognition of underlying symptoms such as unexplained fainting, shortness of breath, increased heart beats regularly, due to irregular heartbeats or arrhythmias, or a family history of sudden deaths due to cardiac arrest. It can also be due to undiagnosed heart conditions such as genetic heart disease. All sudden cardiac arrest or death is not due to heart attack or cholesterol related.

Sometimes, a family history of sudden cardiac death needs to be evaluated in detail. The undetected heart problem may cause a young person to suddenly die during physical activity, such as playing competitive sports or exercising at a gym, or vigorous activity such as performing arts, etc. However, sometimes sudden cardiac death can occur without exertion. The significance of stress management is also important.

Some studies have also indicated that COVID-19 can increase a person’s risk of cardiovascular problems for at least a year after diagnosis apart from certain other diseases that are known to act as a trigger for heart attacks in pre-disposed persons. In the given scenario, the only solution is regular check-ups and continuous medicine as prescribed by doctors on a case-to-case basis.

(Disclaimer: This content includes generic information only and has been shared with Jagran English by Dr. Dhiren Shah, Director and Consultant, Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery department, Director Heart and Lung Transplant Program; Director, Mechanical Circulatory Support program - Care Institute of Medical Science (CIMS), Ahmedabad Gujarat).