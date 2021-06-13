New Delhi | Jagran Brand Desk: While the world continues to tackle the novel coronavirus and its mutated strains, nutrition consciousness has emerged as a new area of focus and discussion as both precautionary measures and post Covid-19 healthcare. Although vaccination drives are creating hope for the world in the battle against the pandemic, to rely on nutritious food consumption for better health management continues to remain one of the top most recommendations of world leaders and eminent nutritionists. Living in a mask-free and safe environment will no more be a distant dream if people focus on self-care with nutrition.

Ever since the outbreak of Covid-19 last year public awareness campaigns such as the Right To Protein initiative led the charge in associating the macronutrient, Protein, with its core function - immunity to increase awareness for better health management at such a crucial time. Together several brands, industry leaders and organizations quickly joined the tide in helping people understand that constant and adequate protein consumption can help boost immunity - which was perceived as one of the most important weapon against the virus.

It still continues to be true; Immunity remains to be one of the top most health measures that the world is relying on as the novel coronavirus has been mutating in to different strains. And as this remains to be the case it is important that people equip themselves with the best and the most updated information. The role of protein role in developing immunity is not a secret. Amino acids that make protein are responsible for developing immunity. To understand this better, it is important to learn which protein rich foods must be consumed.

Animal (meat, eggs, poultry, fish, etc.) and plant protein (vegetarian and vegan) are made up of 20 amino acids , the same amino acids that are responsible in building immunity. However, 9 of these 20 which are considered the most essential ones for humans are not produced by the body like others. Hence, humans need to acquire these essential amino acids from their diet. Currently what is known is, that only animal protein sources such as poultry, fish, eggs, beef, pork, etc., contain all essential amino acids - which makes them complete proteins. On the other hand, prevailing information suggests that plant proteins usually have one or two more of these essential amino acids missing in them. Well, that's not completely true.

Soy, an emerging superfood, is the one of the only few plant based source of protein which contains all nine amino acids, making all soy based foods a plant based source of complete proteins. Soy foods are rich sources of quality protein - the rich content of protein in soybeans further helps growth, repairs tissue, builds muscle and renews cells.

People with all food preferences, vegetarian, vegan, non-vegetarian, eggetarian, flexitarian, etc. can include soy foods such as soy beans, soy nuts, soy chunks, soy chaap, soy milk, soy flour, tofu, tempeh, etc., in daily diets. Soy has been gaining popularity among non-vegetarians recently because of its meat like texture - wherein a lot of brands are offering soy foods as alternative protein options to animal protein.

Nutritionists have been recommending people to balance meals with fruits and vegetable to get optimum nutrition from all sources possible. Balancing soy foods with fruits, vegetables, fish, and meats, would be a full-proof plan of increasing protein, thereby by receiving all essential amino acids and to finally boost immunity. Considering the role of soy protein for better immunity is now important more than ever. To consistently strengthen immunity, a well-balanced diet, along with an effective health management routine will help start a new regimen of health, and people must ensure that adequate consumption of protein must include soy foods among all other protein rich foods.

(Note: The article is written by the Brand Desk.)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma