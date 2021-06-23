Studies show that India alone reports 1 lakh hospitalizations in children under 5 years of age every year. Read on to know why is it important for kids to get influenza vaccine before the monsoon.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Recently, experts recommending influenza vaccination for children have made headlines in the news. With the flu (influenza) and COVID-19 symptoms overlapping amid the ongoing pandemic and arriving monsoon, the health of children is said to be at risk. This has caused an alarm among parents. As a result, parents have some common queries related to Influenza and why vaccination against it is necessary. Here’s everything you need to know about this flu.

What is influenza?

Influenza or flu an extremely contagious viral infection that may affect the lungs and airways of children. According to research conducted by John Hopkins, it may become serious causing lung infection (pneumonia) or even death. Studies show that India alone reports 1 lakh hospitalizations in children under 5 years of age every year.

What are the symptoms?

• Fever

• Chills

• muscle aches

• cough

• congestion

• runny nose

• headaches and fatigue

Who is at risk?

People of all age groups can get influenza/Flu. However, children between 6 months to 5 years of age are more prone to this infection. Pregnant women, Elderly people (65 years and above), health care workers, and people with chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, Asthma, Cancer, Immunosuppression, etc are also susceptible to the infection.

What are the preventions?

There are several antivirals (anti Influenza) drugs to treat the illness but prevention to avoid contracting the viral should be the key priority. Follow these steps to avoid getting influenza.

• Cover your mouth and nose when sneezing and teach your children also

• Wash hands regularly or use sanitizer

• Maintain physical distance from those who are infected

• Wear a mask in public places

• Get the annual influenza vaccination (for children also). It should be taken every year.

• Consult your doctor for more information

(Disclaimer: this article is purely based on research and media reports. Jagran English does not vouch for its credibility)

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal