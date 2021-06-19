International Yoga Day 2021: It is believed that on the day of Summer Solstice, Adi Yogi first saw his most dedicated seven disciples who were determined to leave him until he showed the path of enlightenment.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: International Yoga Day’s seventh edition will be celebrated across the world on June 21. In September 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his maiden address to the United Nations General Assembly, had advocated the world to come together to harness the benefits of Yoga by observing an International Day of Yoga.

Prime Minister Modi had asked the world leaders to adopt an international day of Yoga while suggesting that by changing lifestyle and creating consciousness, “it can help us deal with climate change”.

The resolution was introduced by then India’s ambassador to UN Asoke Mukerji. India’s resolution managed to get 175 nations joining as co-sponsors. This is the highest-ever support for any general assembly resolution to date.

“The very fact that today in the UN general assembly, this draft resolution has garnered a record number of 175 co-sponsors, including the vast majority of member states of all the regional and sub-regional groups of the general assembly, as well as all the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, is a testimony to the enthusiastic cross-cultural and universal appeal that Yoga enjoys amongst members of the United Nations,” Mukerji had said.

Why only June 21 as International Yoga Day?

By suggesting June 21 (which is summer Solstice) as International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Modi said that "the date is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and has special significance in many parts of the world".

In ancient Indian mythology, the solstice marks the day of Yogic science’s origin. It is believed that on the day of Summer Solstice, Adi Yogi (believed to be the source of enlightenment by ancient Indian inhabitants) first saw his most dedicated seven disciples who were determined to leave him until he showed the path of enlightenment. When the next full moon rose, Adi Yogi started teaching Yogic kriyas to these disciples. The day of Summer Solstice, henceforth, is believed to be the day of origin of yogic kriyas.

International Yoga Day thus holds special significance on the day of Summer Solstice.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma