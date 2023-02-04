Why Fish Is Important For Bengali Wedding Rituals? All You Need To Know

Fish plays an integral part in all of life's celebrations, from a baby's "Annaprashna," or first rice-eating ceremony, to their weddings. (Image Credit:Twitter)

FISH IS extremely important to Bengalis.It is a crucial component of many ceremonies and festivals in addition to acting as a calming dish on a plate. Fish plays an integral part in all of life's celebrations, from a baby's "Annaprashna," or first rice-eating ceremony, to their weddings.

There are a lot of fish involved in Bengali wedding ceremonies. Fish is a necessity for all festivals since it is regarded as being extremely pure by Bengalis. Here is a breakdown of all the customs related to marriage in Kolkata, India.

Aiburobhaat

The final banquet, known as "Aiburo," or "Unmarried Young Adult Male or Female," and "Bhat," or rice, is where the bride or groom consumes their last rice as a bachelor or spinster. In an effort to spoil their grown children, parents and relatives make every effort to plan the nicest feast. All fish dishes, from doi maach to maacher jhol, are meticulously chosen and prepared for a feast that the wedding guests won't soon forget.

Gaye Holud, Also known As Haldi

The bride and groom's families apply turmeric paste to their bodies. When they get ready for their Gaye Holud ceremonies on the wedding day, they carry out this procedure. The groom's family visits the bride's house without the groom to celebrate the bride's gaye holud.

Tattva

For the ceremony, the bride's family brings a big Rohu fish dressed as a bride. The fish is adorned with jewellery, turmeric paste, and a gorgeous silk saree. The bride received a gift from the groom's family as a way of expressing their best wishes for her happiness as she begins her new life as a bride.

Here, the painted fish represents the bride-to-be's good fortune. In Bengali culture, fish is not only symbolic of good luck but is also given as a gift to the bride by the groom's family in order to wish her happiness and a long and happy marriage.

Fish Motifs

Local mythology holds that the bride's bridal attire is wrapped in a way that resembles a fish. When provided as gifts to the bride and groom's families, gifts and sweets are also decorated in the shape of fish.

Welcoming The Bride

Looking at the fish is thought to represent her auspicious beginning in her new home and on her life's new path in Bengali weddings.A Bengali wedding places a great deal of emphasis on fish, which is also revered in many spiritual and cultural contexts.